Follow us on Image Source : AP Team Australia

AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs Ireland on TV, online

Australia are set to lock horns with Ireland in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup on Monday. In the points table the Aussies are at fourth position with 3 points and NRR of -1.555 and Team Ireland are on third position with -1.169 NRR.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Australia vs Ireland match be played?

The match will be played on 31st October, Monday.

What is the venue for the Australia vs Ireland match?

The match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane

At what time will the Australia vs Ireland match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Australia vs Ireland match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Australia vs Ireland match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Latest Cricket News