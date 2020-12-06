AUS vs IND | Yuzvendra Chahal equals Jasprit Bumrah's record of most wickets for India in men's T20Is

Image Source : @CRICKET.COM.AU Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday added a feather to his cap as he equalled his teammate Jasprit Bumrah to become the joint leading wicket-taker for India in the T20I format. He achieved tha feat during the second T20I game of the three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Unlike the series opener in Canberra where he picked up the Man of the Match trophy with his 3 for 25 with seven dot balls, Chahal was rather expensive in his four-over spell in Sydney conceding 51 runs at 12.80 an over but did manage one wicket as well. He dismissed Steve Smith for 46 runs in the 18th over.

With the dismissal, Chahal equalled Bumrah in the list of most T20I wickets for India as both stands tied at the top of the list with 59 wickets. He also equalled Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and Dwayne Bravo of West Indies. Chahal stands joint 13th on the overall list.

Meanwhile, on a batting-friendly pitch and in the absence of Aaron Finch, Australia finished with 194 for five with stand-in skipper Matthew Wade scoring a half-century before Smith returned to form with his knock of 46 off 38.

Indian bowlers failed to contain not just in the powerplay but all through the game barring left-arm pacer T Natarajan who went for five an over along with two crucial wickets.