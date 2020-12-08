Haven't seen my child for four months: Hardik Pandya on possibility of being retained for Australia Tests

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday raised a certain curiosity among fans after he admitted that he wouldn't mind staying back for the Australia Test series if the management wants. But two days later he brushed aside all possibilities, admitting that he would head home to be with his family as he hasn't seen his son in four months.

"I haven't seen my child for four months, so I'd like to spend some time with family right now," Pandya said after collecting the Man of the Series trophy after India's 12-run loss in the final T20I game of the three-game series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Heading into the limited-overs fixture against Australia after an impressive IPL 2020, Hardik continued his form to score an unbeaten 92 in the final ODI in Canberra and then an unbeaten 42 in Sydney on Sunday.

Hardik opined that it was more of a team effort while accepting the award.

"I'm very pleased, and wouldn't mind getting the Man of the Series award, but it was a team effort. After the 2nd ODI we thought we'd think of this this a 4-match series and we managed to get three wins, so happy with that. I don't mind giving interviews because you only have those when you're on the winning side," he added.

India had earlier won the first T20I in Canberra and sealed the series with a win in Sydney on Sunday but failed to register a cleansweep. With the loss, India's unbeaten streak in the format ended, incurring their first defeat in 12 games and first while chasing since February 2019.