AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Shubman Gill is the next big thing in Test cricket, predicts Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has predicted that 21-year-old Shubman Gill would be the 'next big thing' in the traditional format of the game. Vaughan's comments came after Gill's maiden Test fifty against Australia on Day 2 of the third Test.

Gill had also impressed on his Test debut in the Boxing Day clash after he registered scores of 45 and 35* in first and second innings respectively. The right-hander again made his presence felt as he notched up a brilliant fifty against an intimidating bowling unit at the SCG.

Gill also became the youngest Indian to post a 50+ score in a Test in Australia. Overall, he's the fourth-youngest Indian cricketer to score a fifty outside Asia. His composure and batting technique garnered praise from many names of the cricket fraternity.

"You could argue @RealShubmanGill is the next big thing in Test Cricket ... My prediction is he is," wrote Vaughan on Twitter.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also heaped praise on Gill and said that the young lad has a 'very bright' future across all three formats of the game.

"For someone playing only his 2nd Test match, @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats," wrote Laxman.

Earlier in the day, Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith regained form and registered his first ton of the year, helping the Aussies to put up a commanding total of 338 in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of Indian bowlers as he scalped four wickets and produced a brilliant throw to run Smith out. Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Navdeep Saini also plucked two wickets each.

In response, Gill scored 50 while Rohit Sharma gathered 26 to provide India with a commendable start. At stumps, India were 96/2 with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) in the middle.