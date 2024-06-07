AUS vs ENG, Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia will be up against their arch-rivals England in their second game in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Australia v England, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup seems to be hotting up rather nicely. The tournament already has had its first upset and that has set up the big games really nicely. Barbados has been the base for the teams in Group B and it will be the last game in the island before all five of them move to Antigua for the next set of games. Barbados has produced really nice cricket wickets with a little bit in for both the batters and bowlers.

There was 164 defended here a couple of days ago and Scotland chased down 156 without much discomfort which shows that toss hasn't had a much of a say at this venue, which makes it an even contest. England had their first game against Scotland washed out while Australia are coming off a hard-working win against Oman. But England have the form and the T20 pedigree in the squad and would be confident going into the game. Australia too are underconfident, especially with the bat with a couple of players not in form.

England, apart from the batting line-up, have the bowling attack this time around as they defend their title and would back themselves to go all the way, but the first hurdle on that path is the Ashes rival.

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 17, AUS vs ENG

Travis Head, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Tom Hartley