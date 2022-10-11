Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I: When and How to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I in India?

AUS vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and how to watch Australia vs England on TV, online

Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler and Matthew Wade

Here are all details about the 2nd T20I:

When will the 2nd T20I between Australia vs England be played?

After a hard-fought win in the first t20I England are all set to clinch the T20I series against Australia as they take on the arch-rivals at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. With stellar batting displays in the first T20I, the likes of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales will be ready to lay down a marker while the Aussies try to fight their way back. Ahead of the crunch contest, here are all the live-stream details of the contest between Australia and England.

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs England will be played on Wednesday, October 12th.

What is the venue for the 2nd T20I between Australia vs England?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs England will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

At what time will the 2nd T20I between Australia vs England match start?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs England will begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 2nd T20I between Australia vs England?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs England will be broadcasted on Live On SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD.

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs England will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

England Tour of Australia Squad

Australia Squad for AUS vs ENG T20I Series: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England Squad for AUS vs ENG T20I Series: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Chris Jordan

