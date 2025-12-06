Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Day 3 of the second Ashes 2025-26 in the Gabba kicks off with Australia on a score of 378-6, Alex Carey and Neser look to pick up where they left off as England aim to claim the remaining wickets of Australia's innings as soon as possible. It could be interesting to see how the day unfolds for the two sides. Skipper Ben Stokes and co would look to put in their best performance on the third day.
AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Score: England look for wickets, Australia look to extend lead
Australia vs England Live: Australia scripted quite the comeback on day 2 of the second Ashes 2025-26 Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. England will now look to claim the remaining wickets on day 3 as Australia aim to hold them off.
Brisbane:
