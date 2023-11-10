AUS vs BAN Pitch Report: How will surface at MCA Stadium in Pune play in World Cup's 43rd match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

AUS vs BAN Pitch Report: Australia will be looking to finish as high as possible in the World Cup 2023 group stages when they clash against Bangladesh in the 43rd match on Saturday morning. Both teams are playing their last group stage of the tournament with Australia dominating in the top four and Bangladesh looking for a consolation win.

Australia pulled off a memorable win against Afghanistan in their last match to confirm a semifinal qualification. Glenn Maxwell famously recorded an unbeaten double hundred to stun the cricket world and guided Australia towards their sixth consecutive win.

On the other hand, Bangladesh recorded a brilliant triumph over Sri Lanka to register their only second win of the tournament. They are currently placed in the eighth position in the points table and a win will boost their chances of playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2024 if they finishes the World Cup in top seven.

MCA Stadium, Pune Pitch Report

The surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium has been helpful for batters in this World Cup. Teams batting first scored 339 and 357 runs in the last two games and then recorded easy wins on batting-friendly surface at this venue. Spin bowlers have struggled to get regular wickets here and teams are likely to chose to bat first on Saturday.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 11

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 303

Average second innings score: 256

Highest total scored: 357/4 by South Africa vs New Zealand

Highest score chased: 356/7 by India vs England

Lowest total recorded: 167/10 by New Zealand vs South Africa

Lowest total defended: 283/9 by West Indies vs India

Australia World Cup squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Steven Smith

Bangladesh World Cup squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan (ruled out due to injury)

