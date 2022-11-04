AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022: Australia lagging, here are their qualification scenarios | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Qualification scenarios for Australia

AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022: Things certainly haven't been so rosy for the defending champions in the ongoing World Cup so far. The Australian team and ICC event is a beautiful love story, but this time around, the tables have turned. With clouds of elimination looming all around them, the Aussies have left a lot on others and their fate is certainly not in their hands anymore. The Kiwis have already inched closer toward the semis and this leaves Australia and England in contention for the only remaining spot.

The defending champions find themselves in a bit of a rough spot at the moment. Much ahead of their important clash against Afghanistan, the Aussies have lost their two main players to injury concerns. Skipper Aaron Finch and lower-order batsman Tim David have missed out and the dropping of Mitchell Starc in this important clash remains a matter of mystery. The Aussies have roped in Kane Richardson. Cameron Green and Steve Smith as replacements, but it is a no-brainer that it can cost them the game as they are not operating with a settled unit.

Both England and Australia are tied on 5 points from 4 games. As far as the net run rate is concerned, the Aussies have -0.304 which is quite poor when compared with England's +0.547. The English cricket team have one more match to play, that too against Sri Lanka, but before that, if Australia manage to win, the qualification scenario will spice up.

Here is how the qualification will work for both teams:

If Australia win by 100 runs, England will need to win by 47 runs. If Australia win by 80 runs, England will need to win by 29 runs. If Australia win by 50 runs, England will need to win by 1 run.

Teams:

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia XI: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

