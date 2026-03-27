Auqib Nabi aims to win maiden IPL title with Delhi Capitals, downplays India call-up

New Delhi:

After a stunning Ranji Trophy, where Aquib Nabi finished as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 60 wickets, the 29-year-old enters the IPL with plenty of attention and maybe a bit of pressure because of the hype. He is already being linked with the India Test team, with former cricketers such as Sourav Ganguly backing him, but Nabi has already cleared the air, stating that the current goal is to do well for DC and win the coveted trophy.

“The red-ball selection is not in my hands; it is a by-product of how you perform during the domestic season. I am not focused on anything that is not in my hands. Right now, my sole focus is on the IPL, where I want to help Delhi Capitals win their maiden IPL title,” Nabi said in a media interaction.

Notably, Nabi’s rise has been built on consistent performances in domestic cricket, where he played a central role in Jammu and Kashmir’s title-winning run in the Ranji Trophy. His ability to deliver with both bat and ball has drawn attention, particularly his effectiveness to bowl longer spells in the format. He has emerged as one of the most promising fast-bowling prospects in the domestic circuit and has been in the reckoning to make India debut during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.

“I am not focused on the talks going around. Right now, I am completely focused on my preparations and continuing to play good cricket by backing my strengths,” Nabi said.

I wanted to prove myself that I was good enough for this level: Nabi

His domestic stats have also intensified discussions around his readiness for the international stage, though Nabi appears uninterested in engaging with that narrative for now. Notably, he was bought for a hefty fee of INR 8.4 crore in the auction and that as per Nabi, won’t bug him much as his goal is to prove himself at the elite level.

"I didn't have a price tag in my mind (before auction). I just wanted to play at this level. I wanted to prove myself that I was good enough for this level. I just want to focus on doing well in the IPL and the opportunities that come my way,” the all-rounder added.

With Mitchell Starc expected to miss the early phase of the tournament, Nabi could find himself entrusted with the new ball responsibilities. He indicated a straightforward approach to his role, focusing on execution and discipline.

“I will be keeping things simple while backing my strengths to swing the ball both ways. In doing that, I am hoping to get Delhi Capitals early breakthroughs with the new ball,” he concluded.

Also Read: