Asian Legends League 2025: Where To Watch, Schedule, Squads, Telecast, Live Streaming

Several big names will be participating in the tournament, with the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Shikhar Dhawan, Upul Tharanga, Tamim Iqbal, and many more legends taking the field as they lock horns in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The competition kicks off with Afghanistan Pathans taking on Asian Lions in the seasn opener of the competition. Both sides lock horns at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Udaipur on March 10. Furthermore, Indian Royals will take on Bangladesh Tigers in the second game of the tournament on March 10 as well.

Asian Legends League 2025: Full Squads

Asian Stars squad:

Dilshan Munaweera, Saurabh Tiwary, Mehran Khan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Alok Kapali, Kedar Jadhav, Shehan Jayasuriya, Ayaan Khan, Mahaboob Alam, Shahbaz Nadeem, Seekkuge Prasanna, Parvinder Awana, Hasti Gul, Hamid Hassan, Abhimanyu Mithun.

Sri Lankan Lions squad:

Chamara Silva, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera, Ashan Priyanjan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Milinda Siriwardana, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Thilan Thushara.

Afghanistan Pathans squad:

Imran Janat, Noor Ali Zadran, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Afghan, Shabir Noori, Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Sadiq, Mohammad Shahzad, Rokhan Barakzai, Batin Shah, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran.

Indian Royals squad:

Ambati Rayudu, Manoj Tiwary, S Badrinath, Faiz Fazal, Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, Shreevats Goswami, Anureet Singh, Munaf Patel, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran, Shadab Jakati, Manpreet Gony, Sudeep Tyagi.

Bangladesh Tigers squad:

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Ashraful, Nadif Chowdhury, Tushar Imran, Mehedi Maruf, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Naeem Islam, Dhiman Ghosh, Shafiul Islam, Nazimuddin, Elias Sunny, Muktar Ali.

Asian Legends League 2025 Where to Watch on TV:

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the tournament live.

Asian Legends League 2025 Where to Watch online:

Fans can watch the International Masters League 2025 on Fancode