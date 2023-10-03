Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
Asian Games 2023, IND vs NEP Live Score: India lose 3 wickets in quick succession, Yashasvi Jaiswal key

Asian Games 2023, India vs Nepal live: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. will take on Nepal in their first game of the Hangzhou Asian Games in the quarter-final. The team will be aiming for Gold and nothing less than that.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2023 7:39 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a 22-ball fifty against Nepal
Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a 22-ball fifty against Nepal

Asian Games 2023, IND vs NEP Live Score: India lose 3 wickets in quick succession, Yashasvi Jaiswal key to 200-plus score

Asian Games 2023 Cricket Live Score: A second-string Indian team was sent for the multi-sport event while the main team plays a major tournament? That has happened before in men's cricket but never was such excitement in the air to see two Indian teams play simultaneously, you can say the social media age helps. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. will be eyeing a Gold medal as they take on fellow Asian teams, who are also weakened in terms of strength given the ICC Cricket World Cup happening back at home and the first challenge for India is Nepal, who are coming off beating Mongolia and Maldives in preliminary rounds.

Live updates :India vs Nepal Live Cricket Score

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India continue to lose wickets; go from 103/0 to 119/3 as debutant Jitesh goes now

    Sandeep Lamichhane caught and bowled debutant Jitesh Sharma as India have now lost three wickets for 16 runs after a good start from the openers. India are now 119/3.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Another failure for Tilak, score two runs in 10 balls

    Tilak Varma's poor run in T20Is after a good start in the West Indies series continues. Another low score score was recorded by Tilak Varma as he scored just two runs off 10 deliveries.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for 25 after playing a scratchy knock

    Does captaincy bring undue pressure for everyone or Indians are specialised in this job? Another captain, another slow start and Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for 25 off 23 after playing a scratchy knock. Dipendra Singh Airee broke the 103-run partnership between Jaiswal and Gaikwad.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 22-ball half-century, India on course of a big total

    Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his second T20I half-century off just 22 balls as he was just unstoppable on Tuesday, October 3 against Nepal.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Jaiswal helps India score 63 in the powerplay; Gaikwad tentative

    Yashasvi Jaiswal was breathing fire at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou as his 20-ball unbeaten 44 helped India score 63 runs in the powerplay while the new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was tentative. 

  • Oct 03, 2023 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Yashasvi Jaiswal goes on a rampage, India off to a fast start

    The Indian team got off to a fast start with Yashasvi Jaiswal continuing from where he left off in the series against the West Indies. Jaiswal has raced off to 42 off just 15 balls as Nepal bowling is looking rather weak. 

  • Oct 03, 2023 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Nepal Playing XI

    Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane

  • Oct 03, 2023 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India's playing XI: R Sai Kishore, Jitesh Sharma make debut

    Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

  • Oct 03, 2023 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India win the toss and opt to bat first

    Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat first as India will hope to put up a big score on the board.

  • Oct 03, 2023 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of India vs Nepal

    India take on Nepal in their first game in the men's cricket event in the Asian Games 2023 as Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes 12th player to captain the Men in Blue in T20Is.

