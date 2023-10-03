Asian Games 2023, IND vs NEP Live Score: India lose 3 wickets in quick succession, Yashasvi Jaiswal key

Sandeep Lamichhane caught and bowled debutant Jitesh Sharma as India have now lost three wickets for 16 runs after a good start from the openers. India are now 119/3.
Tilak Varma's poor run in T20Is after a good start in the West Indies series continues. Another low score score was recorded by Tilak Varma as he scored just two runs off 10 deliveries.
Does captaincy bring undue pressure for everyone or Indians are specialised in this job? Another captain, another slow start and Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for 25 off 23 after playing a scratchy knock. Dipendra Singh Airee broke the 103-run partnership between Jaiswal and Gaikwad.
Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his second T20I half-century off just 22 balls as he was just unstoppable on Tuesday, October 3 against Nepal.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was breathing fire at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou as his 20-ball unbeaten 44 helped India score 63 runs in the powerplay while the new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was tentative.
The Indian team got off to a fast start with Yashasvi Jaiswal continuing from where he left off in the series against the West Indies. Jaiswal has raced off to 42 off just 15 balls as Nepal bowling is looking rather weak.
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane
Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat first as India will hope to put up a big score on the board.
India take on Nepal in their first game in the men's cricket event in the Asian Games 2023 as Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes 12th player to captain the Men in Blue in T20Is.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News