Asia Cup update: Final decision to be taken within two weeks, says PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has confirmed that the final decision over the Asia Cup hosting venue will be taken within two weeks. The tournament seems to be in grave danger with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka reportedly refusing the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Officially, the rights are with Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup but India have refused to travel to the country with strained political relations between the two countries.

To counter the standoff, PCB proposed the hybrid model where India will play all their matches in the UAE while the other Asian teams will play their matches in Pakistan. However, citing heat in UAE as a reason, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have denied the proposal. Moreover, PCB is adamant that if the Asia Cup entirely happens at some other venue, they will pull out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi confirmed that nothing has been finalised yet regarding Asia Cup but a final decision is expected in a fortnight. "Nothing has been finalised yet. We will have the decision on Asia Cup cricket within the next two weeks," he told The News. Sethi has been busy travelling to the UAE making efforts to convince the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Sri Lanka has also emerged as a potential host venue for the Asia Cup but it is learnt that the PCB is not willing to move away from their hybrid model.

At the same time, things are getting clear in terms of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The finalists of 2019 World Cup, England and New Zealand are likely to face-off against each other in the opening game of the mega event.

