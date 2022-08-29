Asia Cup: From stretcher in 2018 to 3-wicket haul in 2022, Hardik makes comeback; shares heartfelt post

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya

In the 2022 Asia Cup match against Pakistan, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned with figures of 3 for 25 and then played a 17-ball unbeaten 33-run knock to lead India to victory.

Pandya bounced back and guided his team to a five-wicket win, four years after suffering a back injury, which kept him out of the game for almost three years.

He shared a heartfelt post on social media to express his feelings.

In the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup when the men in blue locked horns with Pakistan, Pandya was stretchered off the field for an "acute lower back injury". He hurt his back in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings. Pandya had bowled 4.5 overs for 24 runs until that point.

Across five matches of the T20 World Cup in 2021, Hardik bowled only four overs and gave away 40 runs.

Talking about his comeback and Team India's victory, Hardik shared how happy he was.

"Happy to get this win because it was very important for us. Our nerves were checked, and as a team, we were challenged as well. Loved the way he (Ravindra Jadeja) came out and played as well," Hardik said in a video posted by BCCI.

"I was recollecting everything from being carried on the stretcher and the same dressing room. You feel a sense of achievement after all the things happened and again getting an opportunity today."

Hardik credited former Indian team physio Nitin Patel, who is currently the head of BCCI Sports Science, and current strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai for his successful comeback.

"That journey was very beautiful, we get the fruits of the journey but behind the scenes whoever has worked with me never gets the credit. So, I always believe in giving credit to the person who deserves it. Nitin Patel, Soham Desai, I will give credit to them for whatever comeback I have made," the all-rounder said.

