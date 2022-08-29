Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Even if we needed 15 runs off last over, I'd have fancied myself: Hardik

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya during IND vs PAK match

In the first match between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022, Hardik Pandya's heroics led the men in blue to a five-wicket victory.

Hardik Pandya powered Team India's innings with the bat as well as the ball. He took a 3-wicket haul and scored 33 off 17 balls with four boundaries and one six.

Pandya had a dream game, first scalping 3 wickets for 25 in his four overs and then finished the match with a six off Mohammed Nawaz.

Talking about the final over and the pressure, Pandya said that he was planning one over at a time and would have "fancied" his chances even if India needed 15 runs rather than the seven runs.

"In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler (Naseem or Shahnawaz Dahani) and also one left-arm spinner (Nawaz)," Pandya said after the match.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: India settle scores with Pakistan, win by 5 wickets

"We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple," said India's No. 1 all-rounder.

As far as bowling is concerned, Pandya knew that he needed to mix short balls and induce batters into making mistakes.

"In bowling, it's important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It's about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake," he said.

India is set to face Hong Kong on 31st August, Wednesday.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News