Monday, September 04, 2023
     
Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan lose to Bangladesh in their first match, but Mujeeb Ur Rahman creates history

Afghanistan started their Asia Cup campaign on Sunday against Bangladesh but lost the match by 89 runs. However, Mujeeb Ur Rahman made it to the history books after notching up an embarrassing record.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2023 12:51 IST
Image Source : GETTY Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup is up and running. The group stage matches are currently in progress with teams looking to make it to the Super Four round of the competition. Pakistan have qualified for the next round while India is also expected to go ahead in Group A. However, in Group B, the fight is still going on and Afghanistan will be looking to beat Sri Lanka by a big margin in their next game. Meanwhile, they faced Bangladesh in their opening game of the tournament on Sunday and ended up losing the match by 89 runs.

Chasing 335 runs to win, Afghanistan could only reach 245 before getting bowled out in the 45th over of the innings. While it was a decent effort from a couple of their batters, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is making the headlines despite scoring only one run before getting out. Mujeeb got out hit-wicket off Taskin Ahmed in the 45th over as Bangladesh inched closer to victory. Mujeeb had got out disturbing his own stumps in the previous game as well against Pakistan.

Afghanistan faced Pakistan in the three-match ODI series just before the Asia Cup. In the third ODI, Mujeeb was dismissed hit-wicket off Shaheen Afridi as Afghanistan lost that game by 59 runs to go down 0-3 in the series. Mujeeb made it to the history books on Sunday (September 3) becoming the first ever batter to get out hit-wicket in consecutive ODIs.

Watch the video here:

Mujeeb was decent with the ball in the match returning with figures of 1/62 in his 10 overs. His role will be crucial in the match against Sri Lanka as Afghanistan will have to win by a specific margin to qualify for the Super Fours round of Asia Cup 2023.

