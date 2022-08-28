Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Dinesh Karthik picked over Rishabh Pant in Playing XI, Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant

In the first match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Rishabh Pant failed to make it to the Playing XI as Dinesh Karthik was chosen over him.

During the toss, skipper Rohit expressed that it was difficult to choose between the two.

"I don't think the toss is that important, we are here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully, the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. Avesh makes it as the third seamer," said Rohit.

While some fans missed the presence of Pant, others were supportive for the decision.

Here's how Twitter reacted and got flooded with posts:

Harsha Bhogle said, "Leaving out Rishabh Pant is a huge call and a sign towards the favoured line-up at the T20 World Cup."

Babar, on the other hand, added that Naseem Shah will be making his debut.

"We would have also been bowling first. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and Naseem Shah debuts. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best," said Babar.

Pakistan Playing XI -

Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India Playing XI -

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Latest Cricket News