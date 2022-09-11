Asia Cup, Final, SL vs PAK: Weather report - What role will rain play in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dubai International Stadium

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Pakistan at the Asia up in the final clash on Sunday.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there are less signs of rain to interrupt during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at the venue is predicted to fluctuate in the range of 52% to 61% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be negligible throughout the match. The temperature is predicted to be around 35 degrees celsius at the beginning of the match and it is expected to be 33 degrees celsius at the end of the game.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The Team which wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

