Ashish Nehra expresses his opinion on much debated impact player rule Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra recently came forward and talked about the impact player rule in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. He also heaped praise on Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill.

Gujarat Titans head coach and former India pacer Ashish Nehra recently came forward and played down the role of the impact player rule playing a role in the team's scoring big in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

It is worth noting that the impact player rule in the IPL was introduced in 2023, and it allows the teams to substitute a player of their choice in the game, with one of the players on the field subbing out in his place. The rule has been heavily debated as of late, with many asking for the rule to be removed.

Speaking of the same, Ashish Nehra took centre stage and opined that the bowlers should not aim to get into a negative mindset when they are bowling.

“No, I don’t think so. You might see scores of 225, 230, 250, or even 260 occasionally, but it’s still a long way off from becoming the norm. The impact player rule was in place in 2023 as well. I understand that having an extra batsman allows teams to play more aggressively, but the pitch conditions also need to support that,” Nehra said on JioHotstar's 'Aava de' show.

“For bowlers, many tend to go along with the common mindset that in T20 cricket, getting hit is okay. We understand that it happens – but in what way? On some days, you might concede 60-70 runs in four overs, or even 70 in three. But you also have to think the other way around – that in four overs, you can take two or three wickets while conceding 20-24 runs. You can’t just focus on one side of the equation,” Nehra added.

Furthermore, Ashish Nehra also heaped praise on Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill. He opined that the sky is the limit for Shubman Gill. “From all the conversations I’ve had with Shubman Gill over the past year, I believe a person learns best from their own experiences. So, this year, things will only get better and better,” Nehra said.