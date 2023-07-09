ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test: England script famous win over Australia, stay alive in Test series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Harry Brook

ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test: Ashes is well and truly alive. England are well and truly alive. Ben Stokes' England scripted a famous win over Pat Cummins-led Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds to make a comeback into the series.

Chasing a target of 251, a Harry Brook 75 and contributions from Chris Woakes and Mark Wood helped the three lions get over the mark on Day 4 of the Test. Brook remained the top-scorer in his record-breaking outing in Leeds.

Brook's 75 brought England to the door of the win but when 21 runs were needed the English batter top-edged one off Mitchell Starc to hand Australia a shot in the arm. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood played the tense moments and took England home with 3 wickets in hand.

England's hunt towards 251

England needed 224 on the final day of the Test and had all the ten wickets in hand. But the Aussies made inroads with the wickets of Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali, who was elated to No.3. Zak Crawley played a crucial 44-run hand but was the victim of Mitchell Marsh in the second half of the first session. The hosts ended lunch at 153/4 with Brook and Ben Stokes in the middle.

Stokes departed early in the second session and Bairstow followed him soon, bringing Australia roaring back into the contest.

Mark Wood wins Player of the Match

For his special effort with the ball on a comeback Test and a handy blistering cameo with the bat, Wood was adjudged the player of the match at Headingley. Wood picked a fifer in Australia's first batting, helping England restrict the visitors to 263.

his 24 off just 8 balls was a jaw-dropping highlight of the match in the first innings. With the help of Ben Stokes' 80, England made 237 in reply, handing Australia a 26-run lead.

In Australia's second innings, Mitchell Marsh's 77 on a comeback Test and Usman Khawaja's 43 helped the Aussies set a 251-run target.

