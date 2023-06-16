Ashes 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch ENG vs AUS 1st Test on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ashes 2023 is set to commence on June 16

The much-awaited Ashes series between England and Australia is set to commence on June 16 with the first Test set to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. While England are coming off a dominant win over Ireland to start their summer, Aussies are the World Test Champions who beat India last week in the final. This series will also kick off the third edition of World Test Championship as the top players will be in action over next 45 days.

Here are all the details you should know related to live streaming of Ashes in India:

When is the Ashes first Test match?

The ENG vs AUS 1st Test match will be played from June 16 onwards

At what time does Ashes Test match begins?

The ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes Test will begin at 3:30 PM IST

Where is the ENG vs AUS Test match being played?

The ENG vs AUS will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Where can you watch ENG vs AUS Ashes Test on TV in India?

ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes Test can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch ENG vs AUS Test online in India?

One can watch the ENG vs AUS 1st Test online on the Sony LIV app.

Squads:

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris

