Ashes 2023: Injury woes continue for England, Moeen Ali suffers groin strain on Day 1 of 5th Test

The fifth and final Ashes Test between England and Australia commenced on Thursday (July 27) at the Oval in London. The visitors have already retained the Ashes but are now aiming to win the Test series in England for the first time since 2001. On the other hand, England will be looking to make it 2-2 in the series marking a remarkable comeback after being 0-2 down in the series at one stage.

However, going by the first day's play, England will have to pull off a superb display of bowling on the second day. England were bundled out for 283 runs in the first innings in less than 55 overs before Australia played proper Test cricket to end the day at 61/1. The home side missed the services of their premier spinner Moeen Ali in the evening session as the all-rounder suffered groin strain while batting.

Moeen came out to bat at number three and scored 34 runs even as England lost a few quick wickets upfront in the morning session. The left-handed batter pulled up sore while taking a single in the first hour of the post-lunch session. He was attended by the physio as well and took painkillers to continue batting. Moeen Ali was batting on 11 off 37 balls before getting injured and then with restricted movement, decided to tee off scoring 23 off next nine balls before getting out.

But he didn't come out to bowl later as England folded for 283 runs. His teammate Harry Brook seemed optimistic of Moeen bowling a few overs on the second day and also batting in their second essay. "I don't think he's too good at the minute. Hopefully he can come out there and bowl some overs for us tomorrow, or get some runs in the next innings. He's been a vital player for us and maybe hasn't done as well as he would have wanted to. He's been a very vital player for us in this series, a top player. Hopefully he's alright and gets well soon," Brook told BBC Test Match Special at the end of the day's play.

With Stokes already not bowling, England will have to make do with four fast bowlers - James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes - while Joe Root might bowl a few overs if required as well.

