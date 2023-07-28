Ashes 2023, 5th Test, Day 1: Mitchell Starc's four-for puts Australia in dominating position to seal series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc celebrates Harry Brook's wicket on Day 1

Australia emerged victorious on Day 1 of the fifth Test match against England at The Oval on Thursday, July 27. England were bowled out on 283 runs with Harry Brook smashing quick 85 runs and then Australia added 61 runs in their first innings at the cost of David Warner's wicket.

Pat Cummins won the toss in the final Ashes 2023 match and elected to bowl first. Young spinner Todd Murphy returned to the playing eleven at the expense of Cameron Green in the only change for the Aussies. On the other hand, England remained unchanged as they trail the series 1-2 after a heartbreaking draw at Manchester in the fourth Test.

Last match's centurion Zak Crawley gave England a quick start with Ben Duckett as the duo pulled off a 62-run stand for the first wicket in just 12 overs. Mitchell Marsh gave Australia a breakthrough with Duckett's wicket who scored crucial 41 runs off 41 balls.

England also lost Crawley in the following over on Cummins' excellent delivery. Then Josh Hazlewood shocked England with Joe Root's big wicket in the 16th over and the hosts were down to three wickets with just 73 runs on the scoreboard.

Moeen Ali, while batting at no.3, scored 34 runs and produced a brilliant partnership of 111 runs for the fourth wicket with Brook. The duo seemed in a great rhythm and accelerated England's strike rate past five. Murphy gave Australia a breakthrough with Moeen's wicket and then England lost wickets without any real fight.

Starc struck again with Brook and Ben Stokes' crucial wicket and Hazlewood bowled out Bairstow on just four runs to stumble the hosts to 212/7. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood then added 49 runs for the eighth wicket to drag England to a respectable total of 283 in just 54.4 overs. Starc emerged as the best bowler with four wickets while Hazlewood and Murphy picked two each for the visiting side.

Australia started cautiously in their first innings with opener David Warner and Usman Khawaja adding 49 runs for the first wicket. It seemed Australia will play out the remaining over without losing a wicket on Day 1 but Woakes dismissed Warner to disturb Australia's mood at the end of the day. Khawaja is batting at 26* off 75 with Marnus Labuschagne as Australia trail by just 222 runs to dominate Day 1.

Latest Cricket News