Asha Bhosle dies: From Sachin Tendulkar to Anil Kumble, cricket fraternity pays tribute to legendary singer

New Delhi:

Cricketers paid their tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday, April 12, due to multiple organ failure. Bhosle had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening. She was 92.

"My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," her son Anand Bhosle said.

Cricketers pay their respect to the singing legend

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity has mourned the death of the iconic singer, with tributes pouring in from around the country. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble were among many cricketers who paid their respects to Bhosle.

"A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us," Sachin wrote in a social media post.

"It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai," he added.

Kohli, Kumble also pay tribute

Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli also paid his respects to Bhosle. In an Instagram story, Kohli wrote, "Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti."

Kumble was also moved to know the tragic news. "Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Asha Bhosale Ji. A voice that will never fade and a legacy that will always be remembered for her contribution to Indian music. Thoughts & prayers with her loved ones," he wrote on X.

Yuvraj Singh also mourned the death. "Grew up listening to Asha ji… didn’t matter the mood, there was always a song of hers that fit it perfectly. So many memories, so many emotions tied to that voice. It feels like a part of our growing up has gone silent today. Rest in peace, Asha ji. My deepest condolences," he wrote.

Check reactions of some cricketers on Bhosle's death: