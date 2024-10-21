Monday, October 21, 2024
     
Asalanka, Madushka hand Sri Lanka comfortable win in rain-hit ODI series opener against West Indies

West Indies scored 185 in 38.3 overs before the rain arrived in Pallekele to delay the proceedings by a few hours before Sri Lanka got a DLS-adjusted target in 37 overs. However, the hosts chased down 232 runs in less than 32 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2024 8:15 IST
Skipper Charith Asalanka and Nishan Madushka's 137-run
Image Source : AP Skipper Charith Asalanka and Nishan Madushka's 137-run stand was at the centre of Sri Lanka's professional run-chase in the first ODI

Sri Lanka took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Pallekele with a professional run-chase in a rain-hit encounter on Sunday, October 20. Riding on skipper Charith Asalanka and debutant Nishan Madushka's 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket, Sri Lanka made short work of a 232-run chase after the match was reduced to 37 overs per side. West Indies will have to think about their bowling plans a bit going into the second ODI as they failed to take the middle overs despite a good start in the second innings.

West Indies had most of Sri Lanka's top-order back in the hut by the seventh over with Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie bowling well in tandem to peg the hosts back early in the run-chase. Just when Sri Lanka desperately needed a partnership, debutant Madushka found an able ally in captain Asalanka. The duo was aggressive alright. The rescue act felt like two men on a mission as they didn't let the West Indies bowlers have much say. 

 

