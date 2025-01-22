Arshdeep Singh creates history, breaks Yuzvendra Chahal's all-time India record during 1st T20I vs England

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arshdeep Singh creates history for India.

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has shattered an all-time record of Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20I of the five-match series against England. Arshdeep has created history as he has become the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

The left-arm speedster needed two wickets to go past Chahal's tally of 96 wickets and he did so in his first two overs itself. Arshdeep sent back both the England openers - Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in quick succession in the opening T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Salt was done for extra bounce as he top-edged a short-of-a-length delivery in the sky with Sanju Samson gloving it. He then got Duckett caught after his leading-edge went to covers, where Rinku Singh ran back and took the catch.

Most wickets for India in T20Is:

Arshdeep Singh (61 matches) - 97* wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal (80) - 96 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (87) - 90 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah (70) - 89 wickets

Hardik Pandya (110) - 89 wickets

Arshdeep has been one of the most potent weapons of the Indian team in T20Is recently. He has taken the most wickets in the world since his debut in the powerplay and in the death overs.

India opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Mohammed Shami is not part of the Playing XI as his international return gets more delayed. The other ones to sit out were Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana and Dhruv Jurel.

"We will look to bowl first. The wicket looks sticky, there will be dew later on. It will be heavier later on. The boys have been amazing. The preparations have been good, looking forward to this series. It's going to be great competition between both the sides. A good headache, we want to stick to our strengths," Suryakumar said at the toss.

Meanwhile, England had confirmed their XI on the eve of the game. England skipper Jos Buttler was eager for the series to begin.

"Looks a good wicket, I'm sure it's going to be a good match. There will be some dew around. It's a great ground, it's an honour to play against India in these conditions. Everyone is in a good spot. It's nice to be together, a lot to look forward to. McCullum taking charge, he has a lot of experience. It's going to be a challenge, we are right up for it. There is some incredible talent in both sides. Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith and Rehan Ahmed will miss out," Buttler said at the toss.