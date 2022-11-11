Anil Kumble suggests changing current trend in Team India's selection process

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kumble, Kohli

After the mean in blue faced a humiliating defeat in the semifinals against England, India's former coach Anil Kumble suggested that the trend of selection of India's T20 team should change.

Team India needs to play a brand of cricket where big-hitting batters contribute with the ball for the balance of the side, according to Kumble.

After the 10-wicket defeat on Thursday, India's batting approach invited criticism from all quarters.

"I think in Indian cricket, you need batters to bowl too for the balance of the team," Kumble said.

"That's exactly what England have. They had too many choices. They used Liam Livingstone. Moeen Ali has hardly bowled in this tournament. So those are the choices that you need."

Kumble found fault with the selection of Indian teams, saying the current trend needs to change.

"Unfortunately even in the India A team that gets picked, it's mostly battered who don't bowl. It's important to create that brand of cricket and say that this is how the Indian team is going to do it and it should follow right through the system.

"I think the more and more you play T20s, it's going to be like this, where you just come and show your power. So that's exactly how I think T20 is going to go forward," he said.

He went to the extent of saying that that role should not be restricted just to the national team and the players must go back to domestic cricket with the same mindset.

"One is of course having that brand of cricket and then choosing the players to do that but I think it's also important that these players play their specific roles wherever they play.

"Because it's not about just playing that role for India and then going back to your domestic cricket and franchise cricket and then changing the way you're going to go about it. For example, Pant today (Thursday) batted for India at No. 6, he walked in in the 19th over. He never does that in domestic cricket," he said.

"So you need some kind of role definition as well there and that's something I think is very critical if you're going to build a potent team where you need a back-up for those roles and not necessarily your six best players whatever role they can. It's very difficult to do that in a World Cup."

(Inputs from PTI)

