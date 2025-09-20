Andy Pycroft to be match referee for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four clash: Report The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had asked for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the panel of officials for the Asia Cup 2025; however, the International Cricket Council had stayed put, rejecting their demands.

New Delhi:

In a major update ahead of the second India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Andy Pycroft will be the match referee for the Super Four clash, news agency PTI reported.

"Andy Pycroft is the match referee for the Indo-Pak game," a tournament source told PTI. Meanwhile, the list of match officials for the second India-Pakistan meeting hasn't yet been made public, the report added.

Pycroft was the referee for the group stage clash between the two arch rivals and found himself at the centre of the controversy for the handshake-gate as the India captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided greeting his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss. The teams had not exchanged a handshake following India's seven-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Pakistan had brought Pycroft to the centre of the controversy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had written a complaint to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) against the Indian team for the no-handshake row. It had then written an email to the International Cricket Council (ICC) demanding the removal of Pycroft from the tournament, and then another one to remove him from their games. The Board believed it was Pycroft who 'barred the captains' from shaking hands.

Pakistan had even threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup if their demands were not met. However, Pycroft met the Pakistan management ahead of their group stage clash against the UAE in Dubai. The PCB circulated a video on its social media, claiming that Pycroft had 'apologised' for the incident.

PCB claimed Pycroft apologised, ICC denied

"The ICC's match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team. Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match," PCB said in a statement before the UAE game, as they agreed to play it.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's actions. Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologised," it added.

Meanwhile, the ICC then sent an email to the Pakistan Board, stating that Pycroft had never apologised but only "regretted the miscommunication" and also accused PCB of violating protocols related to 'Players And Match Officials Area' (PMOA). The PCB denied the accusation.

India and Pakistan meet again

Meanwhile, the two arch-rivals will meet for the second time in a week for the Super Four encounter in Dubai. The encounter between the two got confirmed after the Men in Green's victory over the UAE in their last league game.