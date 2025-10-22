Amol Muzumdar dismisses concerns regarding Pratika Rawal's strike rate in ODI World Cup 2025 India coach Amol Muzumdar defended opener Pratika Rawal’s low strike rate, praising her consistency ahead of the must-win World Cup clash vs New Zealand. He also hinted at possible team changes, depending on conditions in Navi Mumbai.

India women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar has strongly defended opener Pratika Rawal, who has come under fire for her strike rate during the ongoing ODI World Cup 2025. Ahead of India’s crucial match against New Zealand on October 23 in Navi Mumbai, Muzumdar addressed the media and dismissed concerns about Rawal's scoring rate.

Rawal has scored 186 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 70.99, among the lowest in the tournament’s top run-getters. Despite the criticism, she remains India’s second-highest scorer in the tournament. She has received immense flak on social media for her approach, particularly during the powerplay overs, demanding a more aggressive start. Muzumdar, however, was quick to highlight Rawal’s rise since her international debut in December last year.

“I mean, if you look at Pratika Rawal's progression from last December when she made her debut in international cricket, she averages around 50 and her strike rate is around 82, 83, if I'm not wrong. I think that's fantastic and we would like her to continue the way she bats and the entire team is behind her and Harleen as well. And, you know, I don't think any discussion has happened over on that particular subject,” said Muzumdar.

Harleen Deol, another key batter, has also faced similar criticism for her tournament strike rate of 75.11. Muzumdar insisted that there had been no internal discussion over dropping either player and stressed that the focus remains on team balance and adaptability.

Muzumdar lauds ‘superb role model’ Jemimah Rodrigues

Speaking about selection decisions, Muzumdar also touched upon Jemimah Rodrigues being dropped against England in favour of an extra bowling option. He praised Rodrigues for taking the call in stride, calling her a “superb role model” in the team environment.

He also hinted that India could opt for a different team combination against New Zealand, depending on pitch conditions in Navi Mumbai.

"The conditions in Indore were different. The conditions here in Navi Mumbai are different, and we'll have a good discussion in the evening, and we'll take a fair call on what we want to do. Maybe the combination will be different,” he added.

Meanwhile, India have suffered three consecutive defeats in the ongoing ODI World Cup and now needs to get back to winning momentum to keep themselves alive for the semis race. On the other hand, it will be a do-or-die for the Sophie Devine-led side. In case they suffer a defeat, New Zealand will be out of the tournament.