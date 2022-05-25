Amit Mishra roasts Shahid Afridi for supporting separatist Yasin Malik

Follow us on Image Source : IPL | PSL Amit Mishra and Shahid Afridi. (File Photo)

India cricketer Amit Mishra lambasted Shahid Afridi after the former Pakistan captain sympathised with terror mastermind Yasin Malik.

The NIA sought the death penalty before a Delhi court for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case, court sources said.

Reacting to the development, Afridi wrote, ''India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against YasinMalik will not put a hold to Kashmir's struggle to freedom. Urging the UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders.''

In reply, the Indian cricketer came down heavily on Afridi and replied saying; ''Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate.''

Earlier on May 19, special judge Praveen Singh had convicted Malik and had directed NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed. The court had also directed Malik to furnish an affidavit regarding his financial assets by the next date of the hearing.

Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that including sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

(PTI Inputs)