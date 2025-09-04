Amit Mishra retires: Check his unknown records in international cricket, IPL Leg-spinner Amit Mishra announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He represented India in 68 international matches, picking up 156 wickets. In IPL, the spinner has 174 wickets to his name. Check his significant records in cricket.

New Delhi:

On September 4, Amit Mishra announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 42-year-old played his last international match against England in 2017 in Bengaluru. Since then, he was active in domestic cricket, playing for Haryana and in the IPL, but failed to bag a team in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He last represented Lucknow Super Giants in the cash-rich league, playing just one match in the 2024 edition of the tournament. In that match in Lucknow, he dismissed Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag.

“I've played cricket for 25 years across three decades with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, under leaders like MS Dhoni, and with current stars like Rohit Sharma. Now that I'm slowly stepping away, it's emotional, of course. Cricket gave me everything - respect, identity, and purpose. Not everyone gets a grand farewell or big press conference, and that's okay. What matters to me is that I gave everything I had. I played with heart. I performed whenever I got the opportunity,” Mishra told PTI.

Unknown records of Mishra

Amit Mishra has been phenomenal in the shortest format of the game. In IPL itself, 174 wickets in 162 matches and was competing for the most wickets spot for the majority of his career in the cash-rich league. Notably, he is also the only cricketer in history to clinch three hat-tricks in the IPL. The first one was registered against the Delhi Daredevils in 2008, followed by his second against the Deccan Chargers in 2011, and his third against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013. He is also the first cricketer to register 100 wickets in the IPL.

Mishra also holds the record for most wickets by any cricketer in a five-match ODI series. He achieved the feat against Zimbabwe when he picked up 18 wickets in the series. The veteran is also the only Indian player to win back-to-back Player of the Match awards in T20I cricket.

In IPL, he also holds the record for most dismissals via stumping. Mishra leads the race with 28 wickets. He is also the bowler with the most Player of the Match awards in the IPL. The leg-spinner has 12 to his name.