Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
Alzarri returns after suspension, Russell misses out as West Indies make changes for remaining T20Is v England

Andre Russell is a big miss for West Indies who are already trailing 2-0 and are in a must-win situation to stay alive in the series. The 3rd T20I of the series will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 7:07 IST
Alzarri Joseph.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alzarri Joseph.

West Indies have made a couple of changes to their squad for the final three games of the ongoing T20I series against England. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph makes a return to the squad following his two-match suspension and replaces Shamar Joseph.

The other is a forced change as veteran allrounder Andre Russell has been ruled out for the remainder of the series with a left ankle sprain. Shamar Springer has replaced Russell in the squad.

The changes have been made to script a comeback in the series, as West Indies have already lost two matches, and one more loss will take the series away from their grasp. Notably, Alzarri was kept out of the squad for the first two games of the series as he was suspended for two games following his unprofessional conduct on the field of play in the third ODI.

Alzarri had left the field unannounced during the third ODI in anger after having a disagreement with his captain Shai Hope regarding a field placement.

West Indies squad for remaining three T20Is:

Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

Team Management:

Head Coach: Daren Sammy, Team Manager: Rawl Lewis, Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith, Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer, Assistant Coach (Bowling): James Franklin, Team Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam, Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers, Team Masseuse: Dane Currency, Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram, Media & Content Officer: Jerome Foster

Remaining Schedule of West Indies vs England T20I Series:

Date Match Venue
November 15 (IST) 3rd T20I Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia
November 17 (IST) 4th T20I Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia
November 18 (IST) 5th T20I Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia

 

