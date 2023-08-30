What is the format of Asia Cup 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : X Asia Cup Trophy

The Asia Cup 2023 is slated to get underway on August 30, Wednesday as the top brass of the continent will battle it out to claim the coveted title. The 2023 edition of the tournament will feature six teams - Pakistan (hosts), India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and debutants Nepal.

All you need to know about the format of Asia Cup 2023:

The 16th edition of the continental tournament will see the debut of Nepal. Having earned their ODI status back in 2018, the Rohit Paudel-led side won the ten-team ACC Men's Premier Cup in April-May to qualify for the Asia Cup. They defeated the UAE by seven wickets in the final of that tournament to earn their maiden qualification.

Having started as an ODI tournament back in 1984, the Asia Cup has varied between ODI and T20I formats lately. The event has witnessed two T20I editions (2016) and (2022) as they were played as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup 2016 and 2022 respectively.

India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup with seven title-winning campaigns thus far followed by Sri Lanka who have won six titles and are the defending champions having won the previous edition played in 2022. Pakistan have managed to win the tournament on two occasions (2000 and 2012) under the captaincy of Moin Khan and Misbha-ul-Haq respectively.

Asia Cup 2023 Group Stage:

Teams have been divided into groups of two for the 2023 edition that will run between August 30 and September 17. Group A features India, Pakistan and Nepal whereas Group B comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. All three teams across both groups will play once against each other and the top two from each group will advance to the Super Four stage.

Super Four format

The Super Four will feature the top two teams from both groups i.e. Group A and B and will be played from September 6 to 15. Each of the four teams will play against each other once. The top two from the Super Four stage of the tournament will advance to the final to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 17.

