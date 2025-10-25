Alana King scripts Women's World Cup history, shatters Australia record as South Africa get bowled out for 97 Alana King scripted Women's World Cup history as the leg-spinner ran through South Africa's batting order in Australia's final league stage clash in Indore on Saturday, October 25. South Africa were put in to bat by Australian stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath and scored just 97 in their innings.

Indore:

Australian leg-spinner Alana King ran riot in Indore to blow away South Africa in Indore. King registered the best-ever figures in the Women's World Cup by any bowler and the best figures for Australia in Women's ODIs as South Africa batters danced to her tunes at the Holkar Stadium on Saturday, October 25. South Africa were cleaned up for just 97 as King finished with the figures of 7/18 to put Australia in the driver's seat in the top-of-the-table clash of the ongoing tournament.

King became the first-ever player to take a 7-wicket haul in the Women's World Cup as he broke the 43-year-old record for the best figures of the tournament, going past Jacqueline Lord of New Zealand, who took 6/10 against India in the 1982 edition. Coincidentally, in the Men's Cricket World Cup, an Australian has the best figures of the tournament in his name - 7/15 by Glenn McGrath.

For Australia, King left her current teammate, Ellyse Perry (7/22) and current head coach Shelley Nitschke (7/24), to get the best figures for her country in her name.

Best bowling figures in Women's World Cup

7/18 - Alana King (AUS) vs SA - Indore, 2025

6/10 - Jacqueline Lord (NZ) vs IND - Auckland, 1982

6/20 - Glenys Page (NZ) vs Trinidad and Tobago - St Albans, 1973

6/36 - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG) vs SA - Christchurch, 2022

6/46 - Anya Shrubsole (ENG) vs IND - Lord's, 2017

Best bowling figures for Australia in Women's ODIs

7/4 - Sajjida Shah (PAK) vs Japan - Amsterdam, 2003

7/8 - Jo Chamberlain (ENG) vs Denmark - Haarlem, 1991

7/14 - Anisa Mohammed (WI) vs Pakistan - Mirpur, 2011

7/18 - Alana King (AUS) vs South Africa - Indore, 2025

7/22 - Ellyse Perry (AUS) vs England - Canterbury, 2019

Captain Laura Wolvaardt began on a thunderous note with a quickfire 31 and Nadine de Klerk, who is having a campaign of a lifetime, were the only ones to offer some resistance in an otherwise poor batting show for the Proteas as their league campaign ended in the way it started.

Australia, on the other hand, finished off the game in 16.5 overs to ensure a finish at the top of the table and a semi-final date with India, next Thursday in Navi Mumbai.