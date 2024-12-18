Akash Deep says 'sorry' to Travis Head after Australia batter expresses displeasure over on-field act | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Akash Deep and Travis Head at the Gabba.

While the last few days of the ongoing Gabba Test between India and Australia have been largely monotonous due to persistent drizzle, day five began with an amusing incident taking place in the middle involving Akash Deep and Travis Head.

The incident unfolded on the second delivery of the 78th over when a good-length delivery from Nathan Lyon brushed Akash Deep's pad and then kissed his glove before getting stuck in the flap of his left pad. Travis Head, who was fielding at the forward short leg position came closer to Akash Deep and asked for the ball but rather than lobbing the ball directly into his hands the latter dropped it on the ground.

Head gave a stare to Akash Deep and the India seamer immediately apologized for his act. The timely apology brought a grin to Head's face as he collected the ball and passed it to his teammates and the game continued.

Watch the video of the incident:

Ultimately, Akash Deep perished to Head in the 79th over of India's innings. Akash dragged his back foot out of the popping crease and missed an innocuous delivery from the off-spinner. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey whipped the bails off in a flash and brought an end to India's resistance.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bench: Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott

Support Staff: Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Bench: Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel