IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals clarify on Ajinkya Rahane’s future with franchise

Delhi Capitals had a dream start to the season as they are currently second in the IPL 2020 points table, trailing defending champions by the virtue of points table while playing a match less.

The team has found their winning combination quite early in the season with Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer firing up top. The upper middle-order with Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis among others have provided stability by being among runs consistently.

Amid Delhi’s pink of health in batting, their new and experienced signing Ajinkya Rahane has found it hard to break into the XI after being traded in from Rajasthan Royals, where he was a pivotal part of team’s plan.

And with the RR batting misfiring in recent matches, rumours have been ripe that the batsman could head back to his former team if he remains to be in bench for Delhi.

However, a DC official confirmed that they have no intent to trade the batsman in the upcoming mid-season trade window.

"He is an integral part of the team and he wasn't brought in with the idea of trading him mid-season. Whatever be said on the outside, he has been excellent with the team and has looked to give his input wherever possible," the official told ANI.

The DC official further said the team understands that fans might be unhappy to see a batsman like him sit out but that can’t govern selection criteria.

“You have to understand that whatever is being said on social media cannot be the criteria for team selection. Rahane is a brilliant player and brings in a lot of experience with him. But the simple point is that Dhawan and Shaw have been outstanding at the top. You do not fix something that isn't broken,” the official said.

He further added: “Also, you would realise we have looked to continue with players who we believe in over the last two seasons. Dhawan and Shaw are proven performers for us. Rahane will have to wait his turn, to be honest."

The official also addressed the possibility of playing him in the middle-order saying it doesn’t fit with a batsman of Rahane’s calibre.

"The demand in the middle-order in a tournament like the IPL is very different and you would not wish to be unfair to him by asking him to bat in the middle-order. After that, it is the call of the team management. Also, you don't do something just for the sake of it. There is a lot of discussion and planning that goes on behind these things," the official explained.

Delhi will now take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

