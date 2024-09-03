Ajay Ratra appointed member of Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Ajay Ratra.

Former Indian wicketkeeper batter Ajay Ratra was on Tuesday appointed as the newest member of the Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee, BCCI confirmed in a media statement. Ratra comes in for Mr Salil Ankola and will work alongside the other selectors.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Mr Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men's Selection Committee headed by Mr Ajit Agarkar. Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee," BCCI wrote in a statement.

"Ratra, a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, brings with him a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in both domestic and international cricket," the Indian board added.

