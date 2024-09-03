Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
Ajay Ratra appointed member of Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee

Ajay Ratra has been named as a new member of the Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee. Ratra replaces Salil Ankola in the post.

Published on: September 03, 2024 19:28 IST
Ajay Ratra.
Image Source : BCCI Ajay Ratra.

Former Indian wicketkeeper batter Ajay Ratra was on Tuesday appointed as the newest member of the Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee, BCCI confirmed in a media statement. Ratra comes in for Mr Salil Ankola and will work alongside the other selectors.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Mr Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men's Selection Committee headed by Mr Ajit Agarkar. Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee," BCCI wrote in a statement.

"Ratra, a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, brings with him a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in both domestic and international cricket," the Indian board added.

More to follow...

 

 

