After spat with Afghanistan's bowler, Asif Ali involved in yet another incident with fan | WATCH

Days after getting involved in a spat with Afghanistan's bowler Fareed Ahmad, Asif Ali has yet again got involved in another incident. Ali, who is Pakistan's power hitter had an awful day on the field when he had a dispute with Fareed Ahmad in Pakistan's Asia Cup match against Afghanistan and this time a video has surfaced where Ali is seen getting frustrated with a fan at Airport.

After losing the Asia Cup 2022 final, the Pakistan team has made its return to the nation. A video shows that fans were waiting to click pictures with Asif Ali, who first joined to take a couple of selfies with them. Later, another fan held Ali's arm to click a selfie and that is where the Pakistani batter could not keep his calm and he freed his hand in an ugly manner. The fan kept his smile while Ali walked away.

Watch the video here:

Asif Ali's dispute with Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad

Days before Ali had a heated argument with Afghanistan's fast bowler Fareed Ahmad. The incident happened in the second innings of the Super match between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Fareed Ahmad got rid of Ali and went to him to celebrate aggressively. Ali lost his cool and pushed the bowler with his arm before gesturing the bat at him. Taking note of the incident, ICC fined 25 per cent of the match fees of both the players. They were punished for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Pakistan played the final of the Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka and lost by 23 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. The island nation got the better of the boys in the green despite being in trouble while batting in the first innings. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka get to a competitive total of 170 before their bowlers sent shockwaves in the Pakistan camp and sealed the victory.

