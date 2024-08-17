After Chris Woakes, ECB pulls out star player from The Hundred final ahead of ENG vs SL Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Gus Atkinson and Zak Crawley.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) is taking a cautious approach for its players after the injury of Test skipper Ben Stokes. After pulling Chris Woakes out of The Hundred, ECB has withdrawn star pacer Gus Atkinson out from the final of the competition.

Atkinson, who played only one match for his franchise Oval Invincibles, will miss the final of the tournament. The Invincibles are already in the final after topping the eight-team table and will avoid the longer route via the Eliminator.

Invincibles skipper Sam Billings confirmed the development. "Gus has been withdrawn, which is quite understandable. It's disappointing for him but Saqib Mahmood has been phenomenal for us all tournament and showed his class the other night. He'll stay in the side," Billings said.

His team is without pacer Spencer Johnson too who is out due to an injury. However, pacer Tom Curran will make a return to the after he was rested from Invincibles' last group game against Trent Rockets on Wednesday, August 14.

Atkinson featured in the game against the Rockets, returning with figures of 0/28 in his 10 deliveries. Notably, the 26-year-old pacer was chosen as the Player of the Series in the England vs West Indies Test series. He had picked up 22 wickets against the Windies in what was his debut series.

Recently, the ECB had pulled out speedster Woakes out of the final week of the Hundred after Stokes' injury. Stokes, the England Test skipper who plays for Northern Superchargers, had tore his hamstring in the game against Manchester Originals on August 11.

While Woakes and Atkinson have been withdrawn, Birmingham Phoenix's Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett and Invincibles' Jordan Cox are available despite their names being in the Test squad for the series that starts on August 21, three days after the Hundred final.

"Jordan will be available and I think that's great for him," Billings said. "I've been in that position before where as a young player, you get withdrawn and miss out on playing time. For anyone to play in a final at Lord's in the leading domestic competition in the country, in front of a packed house is perfect preparation for international cricket."

It is expected that Jofra Archer will be available for Southern Brave for the knockouts. "I've not heard otherwise, so I'm hoping that's the case," Brave skipper James Vince said. "Obviously we've got tomorrow to take care of first, but as I understand it, he is available for both should we make the final. I can't give you 100% confirmation because I don't know that myself, to be honest. But there's not much travel involved and it's only 20 balls [per match] so I'm sure he'll be fine," he added.

Invincibles wait for the winner of the Eliminator between Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave. The Eliminator will take place on Saturday, August 17, while the final is slated for Sunday.