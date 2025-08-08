After Brendon Taylor, another Zimbabwe cricketer set to make international comeback after seven years Former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer has returned to domestic cricket and is available for international selection. Playing for Takashinga Patriots 1, he's impressed in the National Premier League and could feature in the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

Harare:

Former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer has once again made himself available for international cricket. The 38-year-old is currently playing domestic cricket in Zimbabwe and is expected to be in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup in 2026. He represented the national team in 19 Tests, picking up 57 wickets and in ODIs, he has 119 scalps in 96 matches. When it comes to the shortest format of the game, he clinched 35 wickets in 29 games at an average of 18.85.

Notably, Cremer also captained Zimbabwe from 2016-18. Then, he switched from Cricket to Golf and settled in UAE with his family, where his wife is working as an airline pilot. Recently, he returned to Zimbabwe’s National Premier League, which is a 45-over club competition. He is representing defending champions Takashinga Patriots 1 and has already made an impact, becoming the league's leading wicket-taker after just two matches.

In a standout performance on August 3, he took 4 for 43 against Queens Sports Club, helping Takashinga defend 263 for 6 and secure a convincing 134-run victory.

“It's amazing being back. Kwekwe was my home ground for many years, so it was great walking out and being part of Takashinga, which is such a prestigious club. They welcomed me into the team and it was an amazing team environment. I'm really happy with the start,” Cremer told 3-mob.com about his return.

Cremer talks about friendship with Brendon Taylor

Cremer's return coincides with that of another Zimbabwe stalwart, Brendan Taylor, who also featured in the same match. Taylor, recently cleared to return after serving an almost four-year ban for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code, scored 61 as he prepares for an international comeback. Cremer noted that he is close friends with Brendan and is delighted to see him bat again for the national team.

“We are close friends, myself and Brendan, so it was an amazing feeling being on the field with him again and nice to see him score some runs," Cremer said. "It's great watching him bat, and then walking out onto the field with him, just how we communicate because we have played so much cricket together. It really helps someone like that out with me,” Cremer said.