Afghanistan vs Ireland Live telecast: When and where to watch AFG vs IRE ODI series on streaming in India?

The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland is set to get underway on Thursday (March 7) in Sharjah. All the matches of the series, including the upcoming T20Is, are scheduled to take place in Sharjah only. The one-off Test that was played preceding to this series saw some riveting action over the course of three days and Ireland created history registering their first win in the Test format.

Come the ODI series, and Ireland will play under Paul Stirling as they will continue to make the tour memorable. But in ODIs, Afghanistan are a different force and will be confident after a brilliant show in the World Cup last year. They continue to miss Rashid Khan who is likely to be available for the T20Is for now but the team led by Hashmatullah Shahidi in the format has proven its mettle even without their talisman on multiple occasions now.

As far as the head to head record between the two teams in ODIs is concerned, Afghanistan have won 16 out of 30 matches played while Ireland have won 13 times.

When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series live on TV and OTT in India?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series will kick off at 5 PM IST on March 7. But there is no live telecast of the series on TV in India. However, the matches will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveed Zadran, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Graham Hume, Matthew Foster, Neil Rock