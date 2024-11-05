Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch AFG vs BAN ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS X Afghanistan will be up against Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in Sharjah starting November 6

Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in Sharjah starting Wednesday, November 6. Having beaten South Africa in September 2-1, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side will be confident of another good show in the UAE as they continue their build-up towards the ICC Champions Trophy next year. Bangladesh last played an ODI series in March and even though they beat Sri Lanka, it was at home and the Asian side has usually struggled outside home across the formats.

Bangladesh will be keen to start afresh and forget the disappointment of recent assignments against India and South Africa. Afghanistan will be a hard nut to crack and with them missing their experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, it will be a tough ask for Bangladesh, especially since it's a newish group. Bangladesh will also be without their regular wicketkeeper Litton Das and with the spin attack they have, Afghanistan will fancy their chances in Sharjah, where tracks have been low and slow off late.

When and where to watch AFG vs BAN ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Sharjah will kick off on Wednesday, November 6 at 3:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for November 9 and 11. The three-match white-ball series, unfortunately, doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India. However, the AFG vs BAN ODI series can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana