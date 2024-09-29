Afghanistan to play three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in November

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghanistan will be hosting Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in the UAE in November

The T20 World Cup 2024 campaign did Afghanistan a world of good. Not only did Afghanistan make the T20 World Cup semi-finals for the first time, but their progression on the world cricket map has helped them get more bilateral assignments to host and conduct. Unfortunately, the Test match against New Zealand didn't go well in Greater Noida due to poor conditions, they scripted a historic ODI series victory against South Africa recently in Abu Dhabi and they will be back in the UAE for one more series.

Afghanistan are set to host Bangladesh at a yet undecided venue in the UAE in the first week of November for a three-match ODI series. The series will fall bang in the middle of two Test assignments for Bangladesh, one at home against South Africa in the second half of October and the other, an away series against West Indies in the second half of November. Earlier it was supposed to be a multi-format series but it has been truncated just to ODIs keeping Champions Trophy in mind.

"These three ODIs, along with three T20Is and two Tests, were originally part of Afghanistan’s Future Tour Program (FTP) and scheduled for July-August this year. However, the series was postponed due to extreme heat in the UAE and India, where ACB usually hosts its home events," an ACB release stated.

"Following extensive discussions, both boards have agreed to proceed with just the ODI leg, which will be crucial in both teams' preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy which is set to take place in Pakistan in February next year," the release added.

Schedule

Fixture Date Venue 1st ODI November 6 UAE (TBD) 2nd ODI November 9 UAE (TBD) 3rd ODI November 11 UAE (TBD)

Afghanistan and Bangladesh both qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 by virtue of finishing in the top eight during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.