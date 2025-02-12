Afghanistan mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy, IPL 2025 due to injury

Follow us on Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS X Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

Afghanistan mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar became the newest addition to the unending injury list ahead of the Champions Trophy. On the squad announcement deadline day, Afghanistan confirmed that the young spin-bowling sensation was ruled out of action for four months owing to a fracture in the L4 vertebra, "specifically in the left pars interarticularis." Ghazanfar thus, will miss the Champions Trophy and the 2025 edition of the IPL where he was supposed to play for the Mumbai Indians.

"Ghazanfar sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s recently held tour of Zimbabwe, and will be sidelined for a minimum of four months and will remain under treatment during this period," ACB confirmed the development on Wednesday, February 12. Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharoti will replace Ghazanfar in the squad.

"Nangyal Kharoti, who was part of the reserves pool, has been promoted to the main squad for the Champions Trophy. Additionally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman's continues to miss the ODI action, until he has fully recovered," ACB further added in its statement on X (formerly Twitter). Kharoti has played seven ODIs and six T20Is for Afghanistan while picking up 11 and five wickets, respectively.

In Ghazanfar's absence, the responsibility of the spin department will once again fall on the veterans Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. Afghanistan will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign with the Group B clash against South Africa in Karachi on February 21.

The confirmed injury list has risen to eight with India's Jasprit Bumrah, Australian trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh, South African quick Anrich Nortje, England's Jacob Bethell and Pakistan's Saim Ayub set to miss the eight-team ICC event in Pakistan and the UAE.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson is also expected to miss out on the tournament after not featuring in the second qualifier and the final of the ILT20 for the Desert Vipers.