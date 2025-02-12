Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Afghanistan mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy, IPL 2025 due to injury

Afghanistan mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy, IPL 2025 due to injury

The injury list seems to be getting longer by the day ahead of the Champions Trophy and the latest addition was Afghanistan's mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar, who has been ruled out of action for four months. Not only Ghazanfar will miss the Champions Trophy, but also the 2025 edition of the IPL.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Feb 12, 2025 9:47 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 9:48 IST
Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar was ruled out of the Champions
Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS X Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

Afghanistan mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar became the newest addition to the unending injury list ahead of the Champions Trophy. On the squad announcement deadline day, Afghanistan confirmed that the young spin-bowling sensation was ruled out of action for four months owing to a fracture in the L4 vertebra, "specifically in the left pars interarticularis." Ghazanfar thus, will miss the Champions Trophy and the 2025 edition of the IPL where he was supposed to play for the Mumbai Indians.

"Ghazanfar sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s recently held tour of Zimbabwe, and will be sidelined for a minimum of four months and will remain under treatment during this period," ACB confirmed the development on Wednesday, February 12. Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharoti will replace Ghazanfar in the squad.

"Nangyal Kharoti, who was part of the reserves pool, has been promoted to the main squad for the Champions Trophy. Additionally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman's continues to miss the ODI action, until he has fully recovered," ACB further added in its statement on X (formerly Twitter). Kharoti has played seven ODIs and six T20Is for Afghanistan while picking up 11 and five wickets, respectively.

In Ghazanfar's absence, the responsibility of the spin department will once again fall on the veterans Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. Afghanistan will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign with the Group B clash against South Africa in Karachi on February 21.

Related Stories
'Test cricket is always at top, hunger is still alive': Ajinkya Rahane on ambitions of India return

'Test cricket is always at top, hunger is still alive': Ajinkya Rahane on ambitions of India return

World Cup-winning captain backs Mohammed Shami to regain old form ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

World Cup-winning captain backs Mohammed Shami to regain old form ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Australia announce squad for Champions Trophy; Steve Smith named captain, Starc also ruled out

Australia announce squad for Champions Trophy; Steve Smith named captain, Starc also ruled out

The confirmed injury list has risen to eight with India's Jasprit Bumrah, Australian trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh, South African quick Anrich Nortje, England's Jacob Bethell and Pakistan's Saim Ayub set to miss the eight-team ICC event in Pakistan and the UAE.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson is also expected to miss out on the tournament after not featuring in the second qualifier and the final of the ILT20 for the Desert Vipers.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement