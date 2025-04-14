Adam Zampa ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injury, SRH name replacement, CSK bring Ayush Mhatre for Gaikwad Adam Zampa featured in only two matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2025. Zampa has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an injury. Meanwhile, SRH have roped in a replacement for him.

"Welcome aboard, Smaran. He joins our squad as the replacement of Adam Zampa, who is ruled out due to injury," SRH said in a post on their social media. Zampa featured in only two matches for SRH in the ongoing season and picked up two wickets in those two games.

CSK bring in Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have brought in 17-year-old Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre in for their injured captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. "CSK pick Ayush Mhatre as injury replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, SRH sign Smaran Ravichandran for the injured Adam Zampa," IPL said in a statement.

Mhatre is in for Gaikwad in place for Rs 30 lakh, while Smaran is also in for the same amount.

