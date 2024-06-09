Adam Zampa reflects on decision to pull out of IPL 2024 after match-winning spell against England

Follow us on Image Source : AP Adam Zampa.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is gradually gaining momentum and so is Australia's star leg-spinner Adam Zampa who hit his strides against ashes rivals England in the 17th fixture of the tournament.

The 32-year-old wily leg-spinner was in his elements at the Kensington Oval in Barbados and turned out to be the difference between the two sides.

Zampa came into bowl the eighth over and struck on the very first delivery of his spell. The New South Wales-born outdid Phil Salt as the English opener made the blunder of going back to a delivery which wasn't short enough to cut square of the wicket.

Salt failed to make a connection and got cleaned up. Zampa also removed Buttler to help Australia stage a comeback of epic proportions and was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) for his impact on the game.

While addressing the reporters during the post-match press conference Zampa was asked to comment on his decision to make himself unavailable for selection for IPL 2024 and he responded by calling it the "best thing".

"Yeah, obviously made that decision a little while ago to pull out of the IPL and I thought it was the best thing for me moving forward into this World Cup," said Zampa during the post-match press conference.

"I was tired, I had some niggles and I'm a family man as well, so trying to put them first over work sometimes is pretty important.

"I actually am a bit of a slow starter and I put in a little bit of extra work. My body feels great and I just did that bit of extra work. Maybe a bit more bowling than I usually would before a tournament like this. And then the practice games and everything just feels nice at the moment," he added.