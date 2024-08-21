Adam Gilchrist provides series prediction for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Adam Gilchrist.

Cricket legend Adam Gilchrist feels that the forthcoming edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be evenly contested between the hosts Australia and India.

India have won their previous two Test series in Australia and therefore Gilchrist reckons that the "onus is on Australia to prove they are the dominant force at home".

The three-time World Cup-winning player also lauded the fast bowling line-up of India and mentioned that it is going to enjoy the conditions in Australia.

"It is going to be another tough series for both teams. Onus is on Australia to prove they are the dominant force at home. India know how to go away and win overseas. Their fast bowling line-up at the moment is up there, on a par with most around the world. They are going to enjoy the conditions here. Besides, they have a terrifically talented batting line-up. It is going to be very, very even," Gilchrist told the Times of India in an interview.

Notably, it will be the first time that Australia will play against India at home under the leadership of Pat Cummins. Cummins is enjoying some time away from the game and is planning to manage his workload properly and use the three-match ODI series against Pakistan at home in November to prepare for the marquee series against India.

"I've got those ODIs, aiming to absolutely be part of that series," Cummins told Cricket.com.au.

"I would say at least a NSW one-day game, if not a Shield game, before the ODIs.

"The priority at the moment is to smash out some gym work and start reassessing in a few weeks a path forward.

"I'm just trying to fill up the bucket again after two years of non-stop bowling. (Hoping) come that first Test in as good of a position as I have been in for a few years."

India's 2024-25 Test tour of Australia