ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live Streaming: Where to watch India A vs Afghanistan A semifinal on TV?

India A remained unbeaten during the group stage and finished on top with six points after a total of three matches. India A are the firm favourites to win the title and therefore their semifinal clash against Afghanistan should not bother them much.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2024 18:19 IST
India A.
Image Source : ABHISHEK SHARMA/INSTAGRAM India A.

The ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup has reached its business end as four teams are ready to battle against each other in the semifinals. India A and Pakistan Shaheens are the two teams that have made it to the last four from Group B whereas Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A have also booked their places in the final four from Group A.

India A are in red-hot form and are the favourites to win the title. They reached the semifinals after three wins in as many games and topped Group B. The Tilak Varma-led side has acclimatised really well to the conditions in Muscat and will face Afghanistan A in the second semifinal on Friday.

On the other hand, Pakistan Shaheens will face Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal on Friday.

India A vs Afghanistan A  ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming and Broadcast details

The India A vs Afghanistan A  ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup second semifinal will be played in Muscat, Oman from 7 PM (IST) onwards on Friday, October 25. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. It will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

India A squad:

Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Aaqib Khan, Anshul Kamboj, Vaibhav Arora, Hrithik Shokeen, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Salam

Afghanistan A squad:

Shahidullah Kamal, Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Darwish Rasooli (c), Sediqullah Atal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Karim Janat, Allah Ghazanfar, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bilal Sami, Qais Ahmad, Numan Shah, Abdul Rahman, Wafiullah Tarakhil

Sri Lanka A squad:

Lahiru Udara, Yashodha Lanka (wk), Pawan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando (c), Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nipun Ransika, Isitha Wijesundera, Eshan Malinga, Lasith Croospulle, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Nimesh Vimukthi, Dinura Kalupahana

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Mohammad Haris (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohmmad Imran Jnr, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Moqim, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan

