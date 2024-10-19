Abhishek Sharma gives death stare to Pakistan pacer after his dismissal in Emerging Asia Cup | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan pacer Sufiyan Muqeem.

A little moment of heat broiled up in the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens clash in the Emerging Asia Cup in Al Amerat on Saturday, October 19. The Indian A team, led by Tilak Varma, opted to bat first in their first clash of the tournament. In a heated moment, opener Abhishek Sharma was involved in a bit of an exchange with Pakistani bowler Sufiyan Muqeem.

The incident took place in the seventh over of India's batting. Abhishek, who had begun to look dangerous, was dismissed by left-arm pacer Muqeem on the first ball of his opening over as he was caught out at backward point. Abhishek charged towards the fuller-length ball and looked to clear the in-field on the off side. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener managed to slice the ball in the air and Qasim Akram ran to his left to grab a good catch.

Following the wicket, the Pakistani speedster gave him a send-off, gesturing him to keep quiet. He also threw some words at the Indian opener before Abhishek stopped and gave him a death stare. The umpire intervened and asked the opener to go back. As he walked back, he sent some words to the pacer too.

Watch the videos here:

India A and Pakistan Shaheens are placed in Group B in the eight-team tournament being played in the T20 format. The other two teams in the group feature UAE and Oman. The other Group has Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Sri Lanka A and Hong Kong.

The India A vs Pakistan Shaheens clash is the re-match of the 2023 Emerging Teams Asia Cup final. The Pakistani side had clinched that final and won the trophy as they thrashed India by 128 runs in the 50-over tournament. This is the sixth edition of the Asian tournament and the first in which the T20 format is being followed.

India A Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vaibhav Arora

Pakistan Shaheens Playing XI:

Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem