Abhishek Sharma, bowlers power India to record-breaking T20I win against Zimbabwe; level series to 1-1

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Abhishek Gaikwad and Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I in Harare on July 7, 2024

Indian cricket team registered a dominant 100-run win in the second T20I match against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday, July 7. The Men in Blue made a sensational comeback from a shock loss in the first game to register the biggest-ever win by a margin of runs against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

The young batter Abhishek Sharma announced his arrival in international cricket with a 46-ball century to help India post their biggest total of 234/4 against Zimbabwe. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a brilliant unbeaten fifty and Rinku Singh smashed a quickfire 48* as India made a strong comeback after batting struggles on Saturday.

Pace bowlers Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets each to bowl out the hosts to 134 to boost India to a huge win at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe conceded their joint-biggest loss by margin of runs in T20Is, matching the previous 100-run loss record against Australia at the same venue in 2018.

Batting first, India lost their captain Shubman Gill in the second over. Abhishek, dismissed on a duck in his debut game yesterday, started his inning with a six on the first ball he faced and celebrated his maiden fifty in just 33 balls. Abhishek exploded after his fifty and reached the 100-run mark in just the next 13 balls. The SRH starlet scored 100 runs off 47 balls with the help of eight sixes and seven fours.

Abhishek and Ruturaj added 137 runs for the second wicket with the latter scoring unbeaten 77 runs off 47 balls. Rinku Singh displayed his finishing skills by smashing 44* off just 22 balls as India registered the biggest T20I total at Harare Sports Club.

Indian bowlers started well with Mukesh Kumar striking early to dismiss Innocent Kaia on the third ball of the innings. Wesley Madhevere and Brian Bennett added quick 36 runs for the second wicket as Zimbabwe seemed to balance the game but Avesh Khan stunned the home fans with Dion Myers and Sikandar Raza's big wickets in the fourth over.

Zimbabwe tried to avoid early defeat with Madhevere and Luke Jongwe dragging the hosts from 76/7 to 117/7 but Indian bowlers struck late to bowl out Zimbwbe to 134 in 18.4 overs. Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan picked three wickets each while Abhishek bagged the Player of the Match award for his fiery hundred.

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.